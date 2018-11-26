14-Window Restoration Underway At Village Hall

By: Jim Kevlin  11/26/2018  10:30 am
Redpoint Builders’ Belinda Mott this morning begins the removal of the first of 14 windows that will be renovated and reinstalled at the Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main, Village Hall. Paid for mostly with state grants, the project will make all the windows operable, and also improve their energy efficiency. The library will be open throughout the project, although individual windows will be covered as sashes are removed and repaired. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
