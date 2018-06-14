Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Business › $230,000 Grant Possible To Reopen Nick’s Diner $230,000 Grant Possible To Reopen Nick’s Diner 06/14/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Business $230,000 Grant Possible To Reopen Nick’s Diner Public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Oneonta City Hall on possibly seeking a $230,000 grant for Nick’s Diner, which has been undergoing renovations for the past three years. The money would come from the federal Community Development Block Grant program. It is estimated that, reopened, Nick’s would create the equivalent of 15.5 fulltime jobs. The former diner closed after its owner, Nick Formaikis, passed away in 2013. The local investor, Ed May, acquired it in 2015 and extensive renovations followed, although the local institution – it has been at Chestnut Street and Fonda Avenue since the 1920s – never reopened. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook126Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related