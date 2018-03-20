By:  03/19/2018  8:30 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News3 Seek 2 Trustee Spots In Cooperstown Election

3 Seek 2 Trustee Spots In Cooperstown Election

 03/19/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News
POLLS OPEN NOON-9

3 Seek 2 Trustee Spots

In Cooperstown Election

COOPERSTOWN – Three candidates will be seeking two village trustee positions when polls open noon-9 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, March 20) at the fire house on Chestnut Street.

The two Democratic incumbents, Cindy Falk and Jim Dean, are running for another term, challenged by Republican Fred Schneider.

The mayoral candidate, current Deputy Mayor & Trustee Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch, a Democrat, is running unopposed to succeeded veteran Mayor Jeff Katz.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
0

Tell Us What You Think