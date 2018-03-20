3 Seek 2 Trustee Spots In Cooperstown Election

POLLS OPEN NOON-9

COOPERSTOWN – Three candidates will be seeking two village trustee positions when polls open noon-9 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, March 20) at the fire house on Chestnut Street.

The two Democratic incumbents, Cindy Falk and Jim Dean, are running for another term, challenged by Republican Fred Schneider.

The mayoral candidate, current Deputy Mayor & Trustee Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch, a Democrat, is running unopposed to succeeded veteran Mayor Jeff Katz.

