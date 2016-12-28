By: Jim Kevlin  12/28/2016  1:05 pm
Hartwick President Citizen Of The Year

2106 County Yearbook Published

For initiatives that benefited not only Hartwick College for the Otsego County community at large – in curriculum, fundraising, improvements to plant, and the flourishing of the Center for Craft Food & Beverage – college President Margaret L. Drugovich has been named Hometown Oneonta & The Freeman’s Journal Citizen of the Year, with her career and accomplishments detailed in this week’s newspapers. The edition also includes the 2016 Otsego County Yearbook, featuring one photo from every edition in the nearly completed year.
