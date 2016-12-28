Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Hartwick President Citizen Of The Year Hartwick President Citizen Of The Year 12/28/2016 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News 2106 County Yearbook Published Hartwick President Citizen Of The Year For initiatives that benefited not only Hartwick College for the Otsego County community at large – in curriculum, fundraising, improvements to plant, and the flourishing of the Center for Craft Food & Beverage – college President Margaret L. Drugovich has been named Hometown Oneonta & The Freeman’s Journal Citizen of the Year, with her career and accomplishments detailed in this week’s newspapers. The edition also includes the 2016 Otsego County Yearbook, featuring one photo from every edition in the nearly completed year. AVAILABLE TODAY AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS ENJOY HOME DELIVERY OF THE FREEMAN’S JOURNAL SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related