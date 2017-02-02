Lady Ostapeck Dies

IN MEMORIAM

Lady Ostapeck, 99

Photographer Beloved

In Cooperstown, County

EXHIBIT FEATURES PHOTOS BY LADY OSTAPECK, 89

LADY OSTAPECK TOASTED IN HER NATIVE FINLAND

PORTRAIT ARCHIVE FROM PHOTOGRAPHY CENTER

Lady Ostapeck, Interviewed By Nick Argyros,

Gave This Outline Of Early Life, Local Career

Editor’s Note: This biographical outline was prepared by Nick Argyros, director of the Photography Center of the Capital District in Troy and a champion of Lady Ostapeck’s work.

• Alma “Lady” Ostapeck, born 2/22/18, Brooklyn NY to Esa Kaukinen

• Father recently arrived from Finland

• Mother died a few days after birth, father went to northwest (Washington?) for lumbering, and possibly to avoid World War I draft.

• Raised for 2 years by mother’s sister in Brooklyn, Conn., a Finnish enclave.

• Aunt and family murdered by deranged axe-wielding neighbor farmer, who spared the baby.



• After being shuffled among several Finnish families, was adopted (formally or informally is not known) by “Mamma” Jansen, a widow with a pre-teen daughter Ellen in New Jersey.

• Worked briefly at nearby aluminum plant (eventually Alcoa) where Ellen worked.

• Married briefly to Peter Ostapeck; one son, Bruce, born about 1940. Did not wish to remain a traditional housewife.

• Worked through 1940s as negative retoucher for studios in Manhattan.

• Used name Alma Jordan in that profession.

• Self-educated in art and design especially by many hours in the Metropolitan Museum. Briefly was dress designer. These artistic attributes became evident in her portrait photography.

(The preceding history is as told by Lady Ostapeck)

• Purchased farmhouse in Fly Creek to accommodate her horse, moved from New Jersey 1960s (??)

• Adopted name “Lady” from the appellation, “Lady with Horse.”

• Son Bruce Ostapeck died 2001 (??)

• With no formal schooling in photography, purchased a vintage camera at the Utica Salvation Army (Korona brand 4×5 studio view camera manufactured about 1910).

• Through ensuing decades, compiled large collections of clothing and props to be used in her unique style of Victorian portraiture.

• Photos and paintings exhibited widely, over 12 exhibits each in USA and Finland. Photos published in photography magazines. A founding member and fellow in The New Pictorialist Society.

• Most recent 4 exhibits at The Photography Center of the Capital District in Troy, NY and two major retrospectives in Kotka and Tampere, Finland, in 2008 and 2012.

• Two video biographies made (by director-producer Peter Marshall in 2001, and Omonike Akenyami in 2005) and two books of her portraits published by the Photography Center.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.