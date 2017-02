On WAMC’s ‘Morning Headlines’, Editor

Tells Of Distribution Center For Schenevus

In today’s weekly report, “Morning Headlines,” on WAMC/Northeast Public Radio, Jim Kevlin, editor/publisher of www.AllOTSEGO.com (and Hometown Oneonta & the Freeman’s Journal), reports on plans to develop 130 acres off the Schenevus exit to I-88 for Otsego County’s first just-in-time distribution center, which may yield up to 500 jobs.

