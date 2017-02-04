Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › 320 Daughters, Daddies Dance The Evening Away 320 Daughters, Daddies Dance The Evening Away 02/04/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People VALENTINE’S HIGHLIGHT IN ONEONTA 320 Daughters, Daddies Dance The Evening Away A full house – 310 daughters and their fathers – danced and dined this evening away at the annual Valentine’s Day Daddy-Daughter Dance, organized at the Oneonta Family Y in SUNY Oneonta’s Hunt Union ballroom. Line dancing in top photo are, from right, Abigail Vroman, 10, Rylee Himes, 9, Madison Himes, 12, and and Eliza Hamm, 12. Lower right, Jamie Reynolds, with daughter Elizabeth, 8, was attending his 18th Daddy-Daughter Dance. Lower left, Cassidy Howard, 7, and dad Kevoy of Oneonta take to the dance floor. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.100 Related