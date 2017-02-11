Bassett Honors Dr. May & Wife
At Valentine’s Soiree
At Top: Joshua Truman, Executive Director of Bassett Hospital, right, presents John May and wife Amanda with a framed program of this year’s Valentine’s Soiree, of which they were the guests of honor. The couple was honored for their many contributions to the Bassett Farm Safety and Health Project and helping to expand in NYCAMH and the North East Center For Occupational Health and Safety. All proceeds from the evenings’ event will go to support the John May Farm Safety Fund, a joint program of the Bassett Healthcare Network and NYCAMH to help farms become safer places to work and live. Right: After dinner, party revelers like Bassett surgeon Bob Moglia and wife Maureen hit the dance floor to dance out the evening. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)