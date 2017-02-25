Dorothy V. Harris; Centenarian Raised Four Children

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Dorothy V. Harris, age 100, passed away Thursday evening, Feb. 23, 2017 in Bassett Hospital, with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born on Nov. 17, 1916, in Malone, daughter of John and Bessie Shutts Blume. She was raised in Malone and was a graduate of Franklin Academy there. In 1934 she was united in marriage to Winfield Harris in Malone. They we married for 55 years until his passing in February 1989.

Mrs. Harris with her husband came to live in Richfield Springs in 1946. She was of the Methodist faith. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, her family and home were her entire life.

To all who knew her she was a caring, gentle and kind lady who enjoyed doing for others while looking for nothing in return. She will be missed.

Surviving her are two sons, Richard and his wife Monica Harris, and Lynn Harris, all of Richfield Springs; two daughters and their husbands, Carol and Edwin Camp of Waterville, and Diane and Guy Beam of Richfield Springs; a brother, Robert Furlong and his wife Rose of MI, one sister, Gail Griffin of Richfield Springs, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Mrs. Harris 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James St., Richfield Springs. Funeral service will follow immediately after at 7 in the funeral home, with the Rev. Doctor Mark Ioset, pastor of the Church of Christ Uniting, Richfield Springs, officiating. Interment will take place later this spring in Lakeview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donation to a charity of your choice.

