Chipper Jones, Thome, Guerrero, Hoffman

Due In Cooperstown For Induction July 29

COOPERSTOWN – Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman have been announced as the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

The four will be inducted into the Hall of Plaques in Cooperstown on Sunday, July 29.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.