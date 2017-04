COOPERSTOWN – Cooperstown Central school board veteran Tim Hayes is seeking another term in the Tuesday, May 16, election, and three other candidates are joining him in vying for the two vacant seats.

The other three are Bruce Markusen, Gillian Spencer and Kim Yastremski. Further details in this week’s Freeman’ s Journal, on newsstands Wednesday afternoon.

Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m., with residents also voting on the 2017-18 school budget.

