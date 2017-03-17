Oneonta Snow

Emergency Continues

Due to the continuing snow emergency, on street parking will be prohibited until further notice in the City of Oneonta to facilitate the on-going snow removal. Cars may be parked on streets where the snow has already been cleared. If in doubt check the list of streets open to parking at oneonta.ny.us/city/government/city-snow-removal/.

Mayor Gary Herzig stated, “Having addressed the most important safety issues, the City is now moving forward with removing snow from City streets as quickly as is possible. In addition to work by City crews and equipment, we have asked for and have received prompt assistance from Governor Cuomo, NYS DOT, Parks and Recreation, and Thruway personnel and equipment are here in Oneonta providing assistance along with local contractors.

I would like to thank Oneonta Job Corps students for volunteering to shovel out fire hydrants and intersection crossings. During a time of emergency, we look out for each other. Persos with physical handicaps are most affected. If you have a snowblower or a strong back and a shovel, you can help. If you see an intersection that is not accessible, help a less capable neighbor by opening a passageway. our crews are working long hours to remove snow from our streets. By all chipping in, we can make our streets accessible and safe for everyone after this historic record snowfall. Helping each other is what we do in Oneonta.

