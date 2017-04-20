Faso, Healthcare Advocate Differ On Course Of Reform

By IAN AUSTIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-19, heard concerns of key local players in the national healthcare debate this afternoon, and the two sides appeared to politely disagree on a future course of action.

“We have fundamental concerns that it” – the Obamacare revision being revived in Congress – “will not be an improvement over the current ACA.” said Bill Streck, retired Bassett Healthcare president, now director of innovation for the state Hospital Association (HANYS). “From our analysis, 200-700 thousand people would be at risk along with healthcare in our region.”

Added Deb Marcus, director, Family Planning of South Central New York, “Some people don’t want to choose inadequate insurance, but it’s all they can afford. Without the subsidies they either can’t afford the insurance or their insurance won’t cover their problems. Prevention is cheaper than after-the-fact treatment and saves money for the county and the country.”

Faso, who also met with two other groups of a half-dozen local opinion leaders to discuss the environment and general concerns, said he believes Obamacare is “too federal-centric,” and that proposed

American Health Care Act revisions would reduce overall costs by allowing states to try out different approaches.

“There’s no way the federal government can sustain 90-percent reimbursement rates,” said the congressman, referring to Obamacare subsidies to individuals, but particularly to the Medicaid expansion.

