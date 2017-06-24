By: Ian Austin  06/24/2017  1:28 pm
OHS Celebrates Graduates At Commencement

OHS Celebrates Their Graduates

At 148th Commencement

Oneonta High School sent 118 of it’s students off into to a larger world this morning during the 148th Commencement Ceremonies in the Charles Belden Auditorium this morning. Above: Hannah Reynolds is embraced by her father Jamie Reynolds, President of the School Board, after she accepts her diploma from Superintendent Joseph Yelich, left, and Principal Thomas Brindley. At right, Ruby French flashes a triumphant smile with her high school diploma in hand as she and the rest of her class parade out during the recessional. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

