Mitchell Hotaling Promoted To Village DPW Supervisor

COOPERSTOWN – Mitchell Hotaling, village street superintendent since 2015 and a 13-year village employee, began work today as public works superintendent.

The Village Board made the appointed at its Monday meeting. He succeeds Brian Clancy, who joined Delaware Engineering.

Hotaling joined the village as a part-time summer employee at the waste-water treatment plant in 2003, moving to fulltime in the Streets Department in 2005. Beginning as laborer, he was promoted to heavy motor-equipment operator, then working supervisor before rising to street superintendent.

In his new role, he is the Village Board and Village Manager Terry Barown’s point person with the street, water and sewer departments.

A 2002 graduate of Cooperstown Central School, he attended Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

He and wife Tammy have two children, Chloe, 14, and Mason, 10.

