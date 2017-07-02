Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Fourth Of July Fireworks \Light Up Cooperstown Sky Fourth Of July Fireworks \Light Up Cooperstown Sky 07/02/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Fourth Of July Fireworks Light Up Cooperstown Sky Fourth of July fireworks lit up the sky over Cooperstown’s Lakefront Park a few minutes ago, signalling the end to the annual lakeside picnicking and Cooperstown Community Band concert. Fireworks are planned at dusk Monday night over Canadarago Lake and on Tuesday in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park – and, also Tuesday, over Glimmerglass State Park, the finale of the Town of Springfield’s daylong celebration that begins with the famous parade at 11 a.m. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.100 Related