By: Jim Kevlin  07/02/2017  10:05 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsFourth Of July Fireworks \Light Up Cooperstown Sky

Fourth Of July Fireworks \Light Up Cooperstown Sky

 07/02/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Fourth Of July Fireworks

Light Up Cooperstown Sky

Fourth of July fireworks lit up the sky over Cooperstown’s Lakefront Park a few minutes ago, signalling the end to the annual lakeside picnicking and Cooperstown Community Band concert.  Fireworks are planned at dusk Monday night over Canadarago Lake and on Tuesday in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park – and, also Tuesday, over Glimmerglass State Park, the finale of the Town of Springfield’s daylong celebration that begins with the famous parade at 11 a.m.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook1Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think