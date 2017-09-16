PHOTOS SURFACE ON FLIPPED-OVER TRUCK

XNG GAS-CARRIER CRASHES

These photos of last Tuesday’s crash of an XNG truck en route south from the company’s plant near Little Falls, were provided to www.AllOTSEGO.com by Bill Huston, Binghamton, who has been monitoring the trucks since they began driving back and forth in February from the Northeast Pennsylvania fracking fields. He writes, “This type of vehicle is a Hexagon Composites Titan-40. It is a very high-tech vehicle, a Type-4 CNG Carbon-Fiber Composite Tube Trailer. They are still IMO experimental, having only been on the road since 2012 when USDOT issued Special Permit SP-14951. These trailers cost $500,000 each.” The company said the truck was empty, although Huston isn’t sure. He said the driver was taken to Bassett Hospital for treatment.

