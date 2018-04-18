Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › EXCLUSIVE! Photos, Details Of Distressed Farmstead Near Garrattsville EXCLUSIVE! Photos, Details Of Distressed Farmstead Near Garrattsville 04/18/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News EXCLUSIVE! Photos, Details Of Distressed Farmstead Near Garrattsville Only Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal had a reporter/photographer at the scene over the weekend as sheriff’s deputies and local veterinarians sorted out what to do with more than 100 distressed animals discovered on a farm near Garrattsville. Exclusive photos and details in this week’s newspapers, on newsstands this afternoon. AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS TRY HOME DELIVERY OF FREEMAN’S JOURNAL SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook4Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related