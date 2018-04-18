EXCLUSIVE! Photos, Details Of Distressed Farmstead Near Garrattsville

By:  04/18/2018  10:02 am
Only Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal had a reporter/photographer at the scene over the weekend as sheriff’s deputies and local veterinarians sorted out what to do with more than 100 distressed animals discovered on a farm near Garrattsville. Exclusive photos and details in this week’s newspapers, on newsstands this afternoon.
