Forbes: Bassett Listed Among Best Mid-Size U.S. Employers

COOPERSTOWN – Bassett Healthcare Network has been recognized as one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers by Forbes Magazine for 2018, the hospital announced today.

Bassett was one of only 25 hospitals and health systems in the country to make the list and one of only five in New York State; we are in the company of Memorial Sloan Kettering, New York–Presbyterian Hospital, Roswell Park Cancer Institute and University of Rochester Medical Center.

Annually, Forbes recognizes 1,000 Best Employers – 500 in the large-size category and 500 in the mid-size category. This year, Forbes worked with the research firm Statista to conduct an independent survey of nearly 30,000 U.S. employees at companies with at least 1,000 people about their working conditions. The survey was conducted online and anonymously. Employees were asked 35 questions including whether they would recommend their own employer to friends and family, and how they feel about other employers in their respective industries.

Making Forbes’ Best Employers list is a significant achievement for the network. It is also a reminder of how important an engaged workforce is to achieving all that we desire for staff and our patients. Just as performance and quality improvement in patient care is a continual journey, so too is the work of improving clinician and staff satisfaction.

When informing Bassett of its Best Employer ranking, Statista’s Edward Harrington explained that the survey included employees from throughout the network. He observed, “The recognition serves to reinforce Bassett Healthcare Network’s achievement as an employer of high quality, especially when one considers that the rankings are the impartial results of an anonymously administered survey.”

To view the complete list of Best Mid-Size Employers, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-midsize-employers/list/#tab:rank.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin