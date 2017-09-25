By:  09/24/2017  8:31 pm
6th Annual Harvest Dinner Hosts Friends, Food

Hosts Friends, Food

With evening temperatures in the 80’s, it felt more like summer than fall, lending itself to the large crowds that filled Cooperstown’s Main Street for the 6th Annual Harvest Dinner. Food, family and friends came out to dine with their neighbors in a celebration of harvest bounty and community. (Ian Austin/ AllOTSEGO.com)
