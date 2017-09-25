Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' Otsego | People › 6th Annual Harvest Dinner Hosts Friends, Food 6th Annual Harvest Dinner Hosts Friends, Food 09/24/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego, People 6th Annual Harvest Dinner Hosts Friends, Food With evening temperatures in the 80’s, it felt more like summer than fall, lending itself to the large crowds that filled Cooperstown’s Main Street for the 6th Annual Harvest Dinner. Food, family and friends came out to dine with their neighbors in a celebration of harvest bounty and community. (Ian Austin/ AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related