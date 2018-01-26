7 Teens Face Charges For Fire Inside Railcar

MILFORD – The county Sheriff’s Department has charged a total of seven teens –six boys and a girl, ages 16 to 16 – in the fire that destroyed a railcar on the Leatherstocking Railroad Historical Association siding on Oct. 3.

Two of the teens had been arrested in December, and this completes the investigation.

According to deputies, three of the teens had entered the railcar the day before and removed contents, including flares. Two of the three returned the next day with the four others, including the girl, removed gloves, caution tape, safety vests and tools, then accidentally set off the flair, which cause the fire.

Because of their ages, none of the suspects were identified. Depending on their involvement, they face charges ranging from intentionally damaging property over $250 to petit larceny.

