104TH SPRINGFIELD CENTER PARADE

Girl Scout Hannah Sheldon of Springfield Center captures the spirit of the holiday at today’s 104th Springfield Center Fourth of July Parade, which marched down Main Street in 94-degree heat. Hannah is with Troop 967, Springfield Center. At right, Springfield Center’s Loretta Fish attended her hometown’s Fourth of July Parade for the 30th time today; she posed with son Alex Dowd, 8. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

