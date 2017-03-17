By: Libby Cudmore  03/17/2017  5:57 pm
After 71 Years, Oneonta Vet Receives Medals

Surrounded by his family and friends, Frederick Sousa, Private 1st Class, U.S. Army, was honored for his services in WWII by Senator Jim Seward, R-Milford, at the Oneonta Veteran’s Club this afternoon. Sousa received eight awards including the Medal For Merit, the Good Conduct medal, European, African and Middle Eastern Campaign medal, the WWII Victory Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge Award, the Honorable Service in WWII Lapel pin and the Bronze Star. Sousa was touched to receive the honor, saying “I never thought this would happen! It feels good to finally get recognized, and I wanted to have it happen in front of my children.” Sousa was injured while in France and should also be the recipient of the Purple Heart, but due to a fire in the military records archive in ’73, the proper paperwork has not yet been found. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
