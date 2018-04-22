Home › Breaking News › A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Rocks OH Fest A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Rocks OH Fest 04/21/2018 Breaking News A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Rocks OH Fest With thousands of students looking on, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie was the highlight of OH Fest XIII. The up and coming rap artist filled Oneonta’s Neahwa Park for a free concert put on collaboratively by Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related