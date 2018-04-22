A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Rocks OH Fest

By:  04/21/2018  10:20 pm
With thousands of students looking on, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie was the highlight of OH Fest XIII. The up and coming rap artist filled Oneonta’s Neahwa Park for a free concert put on collaboratively by Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
