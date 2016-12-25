Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › A Family Holiday! A Family Holiday! 12/25/2016 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News A Family Holiday! At noon on a Sunday, it’s a rare sight to NOT see a single car parked on Main Street, Cooperstown, baseball’s mecca. By noon today, though, most folks must have been home opening gifts and preparing for a family dinner. This is the first Christmas to fall on a Sunday since 2011. Merry Christmas! (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related