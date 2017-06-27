By: Libby Cudmore  06/27/2017  8:40 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireAccident at Bocca Osteria Closes NY-28

Accident at Bocca Osteria Closes NY-28

 06/27/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

Accident at Bocca Osteria

Closes NY-28 to Traffic

Chief Jim Tallman, Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department, surveys the scene of an accident outside of Bocca Osteria just moments ago. The accident was the result of one car pulling out of the Bocca parking lot when another vehicle struck them. There were no injuries, but traffic is being diverted off of NY-28. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

 

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook2Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think