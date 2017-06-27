Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Accident at Bocca Osteria Closes NY-28 Accident at Bocca Osteria Closes NY-28 06/27/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Accident at Bocca Osteria Closes NY-28 to Traffic Chief Jim Tallman, Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department, surveys the scene of an accident outside of Bocca Osteria just moments ago. The accident was the result of one car pulling out of the Bocca parking lot when another vehicle struck them. There were no injuries, but traffic is being diverted off of NY-28. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.200 Related