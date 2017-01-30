Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Actress Mary Tyler Moore’s Life Inspires Glimmerglass Staffers Actress Mary Tyler Moore’s Life Inspires Glimmerglass Staffers 01/30/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Actress Mary Tyler Moore’s Life Inspires Glimmerglass Staffers The Glimmerglass Festival staff staged a spontaneous tribute to Mary Tyler Moore the morning after Wednesday, Jan. 25, when it was announced the TV and movie star had passed away, age 80, at Greenwich Hospital in New York City. “Love is all around, no need to waste it. We’re going to make it after all,” they sang., the lead-in song to the hit “Mary Tyler Moore Show.” And they threw their hats in the air, echoing MTM herself. In the front row are Hannah Fettinger, Anna Goller, Andi Lyons, Katie Kahut, and Abby Rod. (Mark Conchie photo) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related