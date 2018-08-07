AgZeit Chosen For Otego Elementary

By: Parker Fish  08/06/2018  10:07 pm
Unatego Board of Education Member Dick Downey was one of two board members to vote against AgZeit’s proposal for redevelopment of the Otego Elementary School building at tonight’s board meeting. Ultimately, the board narrowed the building’s fate down to two proposals: one from AgZeit, who intend to create an indoor farming facility; and The Kildonan School who hoped to open a secondary school for students with Dyslexia. The board opted for AgZeit’s proposal, voting 4-2 in favor of the Endicott, NY based company. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
