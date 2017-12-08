Alexandrina Fonseca, 101; Was Seamstress In Baystate For Many Years

ONEONTA – Alexandrina Fonseca, 101, for many years a seamstress in New Bedford, Mass., who moved here to be near family, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at A.O. Fox Nursing Home.

She was born Aug. 14, 1916, in New Bedford, Mass., the daughter of Edward and Alexandrina (Aguiar) Vieira.

Alexandrina was first married to Jose Fernandes on Jan. 30, 1937, in New Bedford. Jose predeceased her on June 11, 1953. She then married Antonio DaFonseca on April 27, 1961. Antonio predeceased her on Feb. 20, 1990.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She made many items for her family and also gave many away to charity. She also loved to sew and sewed many dresses for her family.

Alexandrina loved her family dearly. They meant everything to her.

Alexandrina is survived by her children, Alex (David) Irwin, West Oneonta, and Jose (Diane) Fernandes of North Carolina; son-in-law, Arthur Maraglio, Otego; 10 grandchildren, Maria (Steve) MacPherson, Arthur (Roberta) Maraglio, Perry (Vicki), Cheryl (Jim) Rickmers, Christi Jordan and Companion, Brett, Donna (Jay) Walsh, Pamela (Joe) Groves, Monica Maraglio, Corey Maraglio and Evan Fernandes; grandson-in-law, Scott Jordan; 14 great grandchildren, Allie and Liam MacPherson, Nakita and Tylor Maraglio, Justine (Anthony) Roefs, Perry Maraglio, Jr, Kiersten and Tristen Maraglio, Cassie Rickmers, Brittney and Bailey Jordan, Ryan and Andrew Walsh and Bella Groves; 3 great great grandchildren, Rynn and Xander Roefs and Breyden Maraglio; sister, Beatrice Andrews, New Bedford, MA; sister-in-law, Mary Vieira and family; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by sister, Angelina Appling; brother, Edward Vieira; and Karen Maraglio; as well as her parents.

Calling hours are 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Lester R Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St, Oneonta.

A funeral Mass be at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta. Burial will be at noon Monday, Dec. 18, in St. John’s Cemetery, New Bedford, Mass..

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alexandrina’s memory are asked to be made to St. Mary’s Building Fund, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta, New York 13820.

Condolences to the family may be offered online by visiting www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home of Oneonta, N

