By:  04/07/2018  9:25 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsAll Smiles At YMCA Taste Of Life

All Smiles At YMCA Taste Of Life

 04/07/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

All Smiles At YMCA Taste Of Life

Pictured above, from left, Luisa Montanti, Aimee Swan Lori Erario, Laura Raner, Mica Holleran, Angie Eichler, Julie Himes, and Katrina VanZandt all pose for a photo during the Oneonta Family YMCA’s annual Taste of Life event at the Carriage House Event Center on Oneonta’s Southside. The group of friends were part of the large turnout for the night filled with fun music, delicious food, and plenty of dancing. Guests were entertained by Kevin Harrington, pictured at right, and the band Atomic Rewind, from Cooperstown. Proceeds for the event went to the Oneonta Family YMCA and the various programs that they run. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think