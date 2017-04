COOPERSTOWN – Angel Colon, 55, who worked at Otsego Manor, Bassett Hospital and other local organizations, passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2017.

He was born on April 20, 1961, in Mexico. He is survived by three-stepdaughters, many friends and his beloved dog Roxy girl.

Funeral arrangements are in progress.

