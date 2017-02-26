Animal Shelter Floods, All Animals Safe

By: Ian Austin  02/26/2017  6:18 pm
Gaylord Dillingham, Susquehanna Animal Shelter Board President watches as Executive Director Stacie Haynes pouring water out of a cat carrier after Saturday night’s rains left their isolation building flooded. While there were some wet paws, all animals were safe and were relocated to dry rooms while the building is cleaned up. A large stock of blankets and dog food were lost, and the shelter is currently seeking donations. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

