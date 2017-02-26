Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Animal Shelter Floods, All Animals Safe Animal Shelter Floods, All Animals Safe 02/26/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Animal Shelter Floods, All Animals Safe Gaylord Dillingham, Susquehanna Animal Shelter Board President watches as Executive Director Stacie Haynes pouring water out of a cat carrier after Saturday night’s rains left their isolation building flooded. While there were some wet paws, all animals were safe and were relocated to dry rooms while the building is cleaned up. A large stock of blankets and dog food were lost, and the shelter is currently seeking donations. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) Save SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.100 Related