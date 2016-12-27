IN MEMORIAM

Anne Marie Sinnott, 88;

Mother Of County Clerk

COOPERSTOWN – Anne Marie Sinnott, 88, who lived in Cooperstown since 1983, died peacefully on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Focus Otsego, with family members by her side.

She is the mother of County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner.

Anne was born in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, 1928, daughter of Thomas and Agnes (Carroll) Collopy. Raised in Brooklyn, Anne met her future husband, Victor C. Sinnott there and they married on April 22, 1950, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn. Her devoted husband Victor was by her side every day of almost 67 years of marriage.

Anne was very devoted to her family and was much loved by all six of her children – two sons and four daughters. She was a warm and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to being a voracious reader (often reading several mystery novels at the same time), she loved to bake and take long walks. A true lady, Anne never spoke a harsh word of anyone and lived her life with grace. She will be deeply missed by her husband and her family.

She is survived by five of her six children, including Daniel (Cathy) Sinnott of Thompson, PA; Patricia Sinnott of Toddsville; Kathy (Paul) Sinnott-Gardner of Middlefield; John (Zhayde) Sinnott of Rocky Point, L.I., and Maureen (Frank) Heffernan of Northhampton, Pa. Also, one sister-in-law Roberta Wood of Middlefield.

Anne Marie was predeceased in 2012 by her daughter, Eileen Marie Sinnott. She was also predeceased by her only sibling, John T. Collopy.

Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Tillapaugh Funeral Home, 28 Pioneer St., Cooperstown.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Catholic Church, with Father John P. Rosson, pastor, officiating. Burial in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, Index will be in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o The Meadows-Suite 2, 140 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the guidance of Tillapaugh Funeral Service

