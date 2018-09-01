Annual Balloon Fest In Full Swing

After last evening’s rainy start to the 10th annual Susquehanna Balloon Fest, crowds flocked to the event this afternoon for fun and games. Above, Kaler Carpenter emerges from the ever popular dunk tank thanks to Oneonta’s Melissa Schulte and Sarah Wilson. At left, Claire Smith, Oneonta, takes a spin on the mechanical bull. Visitors can also browse a wider variety of vendors, enjoy live music, magic and more. The balloons are set to glow at 8pm, with fireworks at 9:15pm. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com

