By: Ian Austin  09/01/2018  5:23 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' Otsego | PeopleAnnual Balloon Fest In Full Swing

Annual Balloon Fest In Full Swing

 09/01/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego, People

Annual Balloon Fest

In Full Swing

After last evening’s rainy start to the 10th annual Susquehanna Balloon Fest, crowds flocked to the event this afternoon for fun and games. Above, Kaler Carpenter emerges from the ever popular dunk tank thanks to Oneonta’s Melissa Schulte and Sarah Wilson. At left, Claire Smith, Oneonta, takes a spin on the mechanical bull. Visitors can also browse a wider variety of vendors, enjoy live music, magic and more. The balloons are set to glow at 8pm, with fireworks at 9:15pm.  (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com

Save

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think