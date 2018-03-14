Another Local Candidate For Congress, Much More

By:  03/14/2018  12:05 pm
A second Otsego County candidate, Erin Collier of Cooperstown, has announced she is challenging U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, this year. The first local candidate, Sue Sullivan, dropped out late last year after she found she was unable to raise sufficient money. Read about Collier, the GOP endorsement of Sheriff Devlin, a celebrated Maine brewer’s return to his hometown of Oneonta, and much more, in this week’s Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta, on local newsstands this afternoon.
