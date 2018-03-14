Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Another Local Candidate For Congress, Much More Another Local Candidate For Congress, Much More 03/14/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Another Local Candidate For Congress, Much More A second Otsego County candidate, Erin Collier of Cooperstown, has announced she is challenging U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, this year. The first local candidate, Sue Sullivan, dropped out late last year after she found she was unable to raise sufficient money. Read about Collier, the GOP endorsement of Sheriff Devlin, a celebrated Maine brewer’s return to his hometown of Oneonta, and much more, in this week’s Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta, on local newsstands this afternoon. AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS TRY HOME DELIVER OF FREEMAN’S JOURNAL SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin0 Related