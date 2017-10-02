Arlene S. Odell, 83; Dairy Farmer In Otego, Schenevus

ONEONTA – Arlene S. Odell, 83, who with her husband operated farms in Otego and Schenevus, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at the Chestnut Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Home, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Arlene Eva was born on Friday, July 13, 1934, in Neversink, to Arlie and Eva (Hotchkin) Sutherland. She graduated from Franklin Central School in 1952.

She married the love of her life, Warren E. Odell, on Sept. 21, 1952. They had been sweethearts from the time she was in sixth grade and were engaged in her senior year on Valentine’s Day.

They began married life on Southside Drive in Oneonta, moving to Unadilla for a few months, then to Otego, where they established Doni-Dell Farms and raised their family of five children. When I-88 took their farmland in the early 1970s, they purchased a farm in Schenevus, where they took residence in 1973. She found great pleasure welcoming new calves to the herd, feeding and taking care of their needs. Her bookkeeping skills came in very handy for the successful operation of their dairy farm.

Arlene was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and friend to many. There was always a welcome mat at her door and a pot of coffee ready for consumption. She always put others before herself, never hesitating to help someone in need. She was a member of the Schenevus First Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School, Junior Church, and singing in the choir. Her love for the Lord radiated to others in every task at hand. She loved all of God’s creation and especially enjoyed bird watching and tending to her beautiful flower gardens.

Arlene is survived by her five children, Lyndon (Joan), Patricia, James (Tracy), Christine, and Douglas (Karen); 12 grandchildren, Jennifer (Gary), Melissa (Jeffrey), Joanna (Matthew), Brian (Summer), Matthew, Michael, Julia, Alex, Rachel, Emily, Jacob, and Jeremy; two step-grandchildren, Kari and Timothy; 10 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Katie, Ryan, Nicholas, Sophia, Joshua, Caleb, William and Charles; step-grandson, Keaton; sisters-in-law, Mary Riddell; Phyllis (Gerald) Butts; and Carol (James) Barrett; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was predeceased by her husband, Warren, in 2006; her parents, Arlie and Eva; her sister, Rose Waring; and brothers-in-law, Robert Riddell Sr. and Wilbur Waring.

A celebration of life will take place at noon Friday, Oct. 6, at Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. Burial of the universal urn containing the remains of Warren and Arlene will precede that service at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery on Oneida Street at 10 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing for their many acts of kindness, support, and care since she took residency there in December 2009.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in remembrance of Arlene can be made to the Schenevus Baptist Church, 15 Monitor St., Schenevus, NY 12155; the Alzheimer’s Association, Leatherstocking Region Office, 140 Co. Hwy. 33 West, Suite 2, Cooperstown, NY 13326; the Oneonta Plains Cemetery, 162 Co. Hwy. 58, Oneonta, NY 13820; or a charity of your choice in light of the recent catastrophes in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

