Army Blackhawks In Coop Area Today

Public Invited To Observe Training

COOPERSTOWN – Because of challenges presented by a low cloud cover, the arrival of four Army National Guard UH-60 helicopters at the Bassett Helipad has been moved up to 3:30 p.m. from 5 p.m.

The public will be able to observe the training in the area adjoining the helipad and are asked to park in the Clark Sports Center lots and leave bags and backpacks in their vehicles.

The landings involve 45 Soldiers of Charlie Company, 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve; and aircrew from Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation, New York Army National Guard.

The Soldiers will be conducting “cold load” training, where they review the proper techniques for entering and exiting a UH-60 Blackhawk overseen by members of the helicopter’s air crew. The choppers may also be observed in the vicinity of Otsego Lake.

The Blackhawk helicopters are based at Albany International Airport. The Charlie Company choppers are based in Utica.

