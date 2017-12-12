Arrests Made in Connection to Train Fire

MILFORD – Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with setting fire to an antique box car at the Milford Train Depot in early October.

Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. announced the arrests after a two month long investigation, and said that more arrests are expected in the coming days. Devlin stated that both suspects are local residents.

The fire, which occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 3, fully engulfed one antique box car, which was owned by the Leatherstocking Railroad Historical Society. Milford Volunteer Firefighters responded to the fire when they noticed smoke coming from the tracks about a quarter mile from the train depot.

More information on the arrests and the specific cause of the fire will be released by the Sheriff’s Department once the investigation is closed.

