Arson, Politics, Skating Highlight News Of Week

By: Jim Kevlin  07/12/2017  10:32 am
Arson at the Milford United Methodist Church, Republicans and Democrats fielding full slates for the Nov. 7 county board elections, and much more – it was quite a week for news. This weekend, Dorothy Hammill and other skating superstars will be at The Fenimore and Farmers’ museums.  Read all about it in this week’s Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal, on newsstands this afternoon.
