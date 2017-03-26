By: Ian Austin  03/26/2017  7:19 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleArt For Music’s Sake

Art For Music’s Sake

 03/26/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Art For Music’s Sake

Paintings, jewelry and more from the art collection of Dorothy Caswell was auctioned off this afternoon at CANO to benefit the Catskill Choral Society. Here, Andy Puritz acts as auctioneer as Bhala Jones, Gallery Director at CANO, shows off a necklace up for grabs. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Save

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think