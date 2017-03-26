Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Art For Music’s Sake Art For Music’s Sake 03/26/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Art For Music’s Sake Paintings, jewelry and more from the art collection of Dorothy Caswell was auctioned off this afternoon at CANO to benefit the Catskill Choral Society. Here, Andy Puritz acts as auctioneer as Bhala Jones, Gallery Director at CANO, shows off a necklace up for grabs. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) Save SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related