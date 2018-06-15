As Burr Truck Opens, 50ft Flag Soars Again

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Burr Truck at 6180 Rt. 23 on Southside in Oneonta this afternoon at the former sight of Flagpole Nissan. Above, Bob Wood, Supervisor of the Town of Oneonta, Karen Lang, Otsego County Chamber, Jody Zakrevsky, Otsego Now, Mayor Gary Herzig, Barbara Ann Heegan, Otsego County Chamber , Mike Burr, Chuck Burr, owners of Burr Truck, Sandy Eighmey, Sidney Federal Credit Union, and Lillian McPhillips, Constituent Services representative, pause for a photo of the ceremonial ribbon cutting. Behind them are members of Boy Scout Troop 23, who were tasked with hoisting the 50’x 20′ American flag up the landmark flagpole. At right, scout leaders David Morell, Paul Van Der Kruk, and Pete Miller salute at the flag rises into the afternoon wind.

“The flag was right in the building!” said Chuck Burr. “I guess the former owners bought it before they left and they left it in there. We figured we would have it fly again to let people know we are here and open for business!”

Chuck Burr, who co-owns the Southside location with his cousin Chuck Burr, are third generation owners of Burr Truck, which started in 1967 in Vestal. “We have a lot of customers here and we wanted to be able to service them better.” explained Burr, “We drove by, saw this building and thought ‘we can do something with that.’ One year later, here we are!” They currently offer truck parts for sale, but plan to expand in the next 3-6 months to include truck sales and leasing. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 1 Google+ 0 Linkedin