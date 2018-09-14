Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Politics › As County’s Polls Close, Heavy Turnout Reported As County’s Polls Close, Heavy Turnout Reported 09/13/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Politics NY PRIMARY 2018 As County’s Polls Close, Heavy Turnout Reported Election official Sue Straub begins the final paperwork as polls in today’s New York State Primary came to an end 18 minutes ago, with a heavy turnout reported. She is flanked in Cooperstown’s polling place – St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” church hall – by John Rudy and Betsey Snyder. Poll Inspector Tom Lyon reported 417 ballots cast in all (although there were 19 spoils). Turnout was double what it usually is in an off-year primary, he said. There were 289 Democratic ballots cast and 146 Republican ones. Democrats were voting on governor, three statewide races, and Bill Magee vs. Dan Buttermann for state Assembly. Republicans were voting on just one race, county Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. vs. his challenger, retired state trooper Bob Fernandez. At Foothills in Oneonta, steady voting throughout the day was also expected. Countywide results are expected after 10 p.m. Liz Callahan, who rushed home from a meeting in Binghamton, cast the final vote at the Cooperstown polling station. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related