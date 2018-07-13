Autumn Cafe Cuts Ribbon On Deck Bar

By: Parker Fish  07/12/2018  10:24 pm
After reopening The Autumn Cafe in January, the Carrington family cut the ribbon on the newly renovated outdoor bar on the back deck of the restaurant this afternoon. “It’s all still a work in progress right now,” said owner Wayne Carrington. “But you can see the general direction that we’re headed in.” From left, Judy Carrington, Rebecca Carrington, Dorthy Carrington, Wayne Carrington, Rachael Lutz Jessup, Michelle Catan, and Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
