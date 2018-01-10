Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Autumn Cafe Reopens After Year-Long Hiatus Autumn Cafe Reopens After Year-Long Hiatus 01/10/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Autumn Cafe Reopens After Year-Long Hiatus The Autumn Cafe, which introduced organic delicacies to Oneonta – and where Yoko Ono and son Sean Lennon used to lunch – has reopened after it was sold and closed for renovations for a year. But there’s much more in this week’s Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta, from an assessment of Gene Thaw, whose Native American art collection reinvented The Fenimore Art Museum, to a report on how Dave Bliss’ election to County Board chair is being greeted at the county courthouse, to an exploration of early-adopting local drone flyers, to attorney Susan Lettis’ wedding notice. On newsstands this afternoon. AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS TRY FREEMAN’S JOURNAL HOME DELIVERY SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related