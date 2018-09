A grand total of seven hot-air balloons rose above Neahwa Park in Oneonta this evening at the 10th annual Susquehanna Balloon Festival. Balloons, as well as several vendors and live entertainment drew thousands of on-lookers to the park. Pictured at right, Jamie Barnes, New Berlin, inflates her family’s hot air balloon, which she has been operating since she was eight years old. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)

