Ballots Open For Cooperstown Trustee Race

Ballots Open For Cooperstown Trustee Race

Polls Open For Cooperstown Trustee Race

Cooperstown resident Walter Franck casts his vote in the 2018 village elections. Ellen Tillapaugh is running unopposed for mayor, but Democratic incumbents Cindy Falk and Jim Dean are running against Republican Fred Schneider for two seats on the Village Board of Trustees. Polls opened at noon at the firehall, and will be open until 9 pm. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
