Ballots Open For Cooperstown Trustee Race 03/20/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Polls Open For Cooperstown Trustee Race Cooperstown resident Walter Franck casts his vote in the 2018 village elections. Ellen Tillapaugh is running unopposed for mayor, but Democratic incumbents Cindy Falk and Jim Dean are running against Republican Fred Schneider for two seats on the Village Board of Trustees. Polls opened at noon at the firehall, and will be open until 9 pm. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)