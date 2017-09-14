Barbara M. White, 98; Lifelong Resident Of Pierstown

PIERSTOWN – Barbara M. White 98, a life-long resident of Pierstown, passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.

Barbara was born in Cooperstown, May 22, 1919, the daughter of Fred Russell White and Hilda (Diamond) White. She attended and graduated from Cooperstown High School, Class of 1936.

Barbara worked for various automobile dealerships in Cooperstown and at The Cooperstown Diner. She was employed by county Department of Social Services, working in the payroll department at The Meadows Nursing Home for 22 years.

Barbara is survived by one sister, Virginia Preston of Loudonville, and one son, George (Donna) White of Rome; three grandchildren, Jeffrey White of Leonardsville, Jennifer Weston of Laurens, and Matthew White of Fishs Eddy, near Hancock; two great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many cousins.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her special friend, Diane Ray-Dewey.

She was predeceased by her parents, one sister Geraldine Parkhurst, and one son, Adrian White.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of the Rolling Hills Unit at Focus Nursing Home for the care given to Barbara during her stay.

Calling hours will be 11-noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Ottman Funeral Home in Cherry Valley. A funeral service will be at noon, followed by burial in the Roseboom Cemetery.

Those who wish to, may make donations to the Susquehanna Animal Shelter 4841 State Highway 28 Cooperstown NY 13326, or to the charity of the donor’s choice, in Barbara’s memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to th

