Bargain Seekers Fill Coop Streets

By: Jim Kevlin  06/02/2018  11:02 am
Cooperstown’s streets are lined with cars this morning as bargain seekers from across the county and as far away at the Capitol District are sorting their way through offerings at a few dozen tag sales, part of the annual Community Yard Sales underway today.  At right, Meagan Miller of West Laurens, with baby Clara, 11 months, in arms, walks away from the Sansevere family’s sales at 76 Chestnut St. wearing a new blue rain jacket.  In the background is dad Grady.  A community yard sale is also underway in Milford, where the fire department on Main Street is putting on a barbecue — good eats!

CLICK HERE FOR MAP OF YARD SALES

 

Tell Us What You Think