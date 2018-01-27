Baseball Activist Speaks In Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN – Author and baseball activist Doug Gladstone, pictured at right, addressed the Cliff Kachline chapter of the Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) at the Hall of Fame today. Gladstone, author of “A Bitter Cup of Coffee; How MLB & The Players Association Threw 874 Retirees a Curve,” spoke about former MLB players who did not receive a pension from the Players Association after retiring from the game. Gladstone explained that players who retired before 1980 earn only $625 per quarter for every 43 roster days in the Major League. Gladstone encouraged the members of the society, to which Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz is a member, to reach out to the Players Association to advocate for better pensions for retired players.

“If they awarded $10,000 per year to the 645 living players, it would cost the Players Association about $6.5 million,” said Gladstone. “I’ve been called an agitator, but this country was founded on agitators. You can call me any name in the book, but no one has ever called me wrong.”

