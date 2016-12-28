BASSETT, UTICANS

STUDY JOINTURE

2-Year ‘Memorandum Of Understanding’

Signed, After Which Decision Will Be Made

By JIM KEVLIN • Special To www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Bassett Healthcare is looking to bring Oneida Healthcare of Utica into the Cooperstown-based network as a “full member” at the end of a two-year agreement reached this month, Bassett President/CEO Vance Brown reported today in a letter to employees.

“Under the terms of the two-year agreement (signed Dec. 9), OHC will remain an independent organization governed by its current board,” Brown wrote. However, “if the initial working relationship proves beneficial for both organizations, it would be both parties’ ambition to bring Oneida Healthcare into BHN as a full member.”

The Bassett CEO calls Oneida Healthcare “an ideal partner,” as it is financially sound and has a 101-bed acute-care hospital on Genesee Street, “just down the road from Bassett’s primary care clinic in that city.”

Here is the full text of the memorandum of understanding:

“Bassett Healthcare Network (BHN) and Oneida Healthcare (OHC) have reached an important milestone in the pursuit of a mutually beneficial partnership, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) December 9, 2016. The terms of the MOU are effective for the next two years, during which time BHN and OHC will pursue initiatives that help each organization meet its mission and provide a pathway to a successful formal affiliation.

“Executive teams from both organizations met in November and began to identify opportunities for collaborative learning that can be optimized through this relationship. One early area of focus in the Bassett-Oneida partnership will be population health management. OHC, together with its Medical Staff, will evaluate the potential to participate in Bassett Accountable Care Partners, LLC, as well as Bassett’s Accountable Care and Quality Arrangement with Excellus, and Bassett-branded insurance products offered through Excellus BlueCross BlueShield on the NY Health Exchange. Such collaboration recognizes the need to respond to new reimbursement models that focus on managing the population’s health more cost-effectively.

“Other partnership opportunities outlined in the MOU include possible management services arrangements to promote the sharing of best practices and produce improved outcomes for patients and cost savings for both organizations.

